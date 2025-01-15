Powell and Lipscomb host Bellarmine

Lipscomb Bisons (11-6, 3-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-14, 0-4 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb…

Lipscomb Bisons (11-6, 3-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-14, 0-4 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on Bellarmine after Gyasi Powell scored 20 points in Lipscomb’s 86-67 victory over the West Georgia Wolves.

The Knights are 3-5 in home games. Bellarmine averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bisons are 3-1 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb scores 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Bellarmine scores 71.7 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 66.9 Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 48.4% shooting opponents of Bellarmine have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curt Hopf is averaging 4.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Knights.

Jacob Ognacevic is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Bisons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 1-9, averaging 70.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Bisons: 8-2, averaging 84.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.