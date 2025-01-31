Poulakidas scores 23 points as Yale knocks off Princeton 77-70

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — John Poulakidas scored 23 points as Yale beat Princeton 77-70 on Friday night. Poulakidas shot 8…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — John Poulakidas scored 23 points as Yale beat Princeton 77-70 on Friday night.

Poulakidas shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Bulldogs (12-6, 5-0 Ivy League). Nick Townsend scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Bez Mbeng had 11 points and went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range). The Bulldogs picked up their sixth straight win.

Jack Stanton led the way for the Tigers (14-6, 3-2) with 17 points. Princeton also got 16 points from Blake Peters. Jackson Hicke finished with 13 points and two steals.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Yale visits Penn and Princeton hosts Brown.

