Portland visits Washington State following Covill’s 21-point showing

Portland Pilots (17-3, 6-3 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (12-8, 7-2 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Pilots (17-3, 6-3 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (12-8, 7-2 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Portland after Alex Covill scored 21 points in Washington State’s 74-47 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Cougars have gone 5-3 at home. Washington State averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Pilots are 6-3 in WCC play. Portland ranks seventh in the WCC with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Alexis Mark averaging 6.2.

Washington State makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Portland has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Portland averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Washington State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Astera Tuhina is averaging 7.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Cougars. Eleonora Villa is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Emme Shearer is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 16.3 points and 2.1 steals. Maisie Burnham is shooting 49.0% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 68.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points per game.

Pilots: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

