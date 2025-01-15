Portland visits Gonzaga after Turner’s 20-point performance

Portland Pilots (16-2, 5-2 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-8, 5-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga…

Portland Pilots (16-2, 5-2 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-8, 5-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts Portland after Allie Turner scored 20 points in Gonzaga’s 69-61 win against the Washington State Cougars.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-2 at home. Gonzaga is second in the WCC with 16.1 assists per game led by Turner averaging 3.9.

The Pilots are 5-2 against WCC opponents. Portland averages 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 18.4 points per game.

Gonzaga averages 68.4 points, 7.5 more per game than the 60.9 Portland allows. Portland has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Pilots meet Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yvonne Ejim is averaging 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

McKelle Meek is averaging 6.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Pilots.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Pilots: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 11.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.