Portland takes on Gonzaga following Burnham’s 21-point performance

Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-8, 2-2 WCC) at Portland Pilots (14-1, 3-1 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on Gonzaga after Maisie Burnham scored 21 points in Portland’s 76-72 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Pilots have gone 8-1 in home games. Portland ranks ninth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 29.8 rebounds. Alexis Mark leads the Pilots with 6.7 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-2 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is third in the WCC scoring 66.9 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

Portland’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga scores 7.0 more points per game (66.9) than Portland allows (59.9).

The Pilots and Bulldogs match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emme Shearer is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Pilots.

Allie Turner is averaging 13.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

