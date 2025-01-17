Portland State visits Northern Arizona following McLaughlin’s 21-point game

Portland State Vikings (10-7, 2-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (11-7, 2-3 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (10-7, 2-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (11-7, 2-3 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts Portland State after Trenton McLaughlin scored 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 77-53 win against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Lumberjacks have gone 8-1 in home games. Northern Arizona leads the Big Sky in rebounding, averaging 36.6 boards. Carson Towt leads the Lumberjacks with 11.8 rebounds.

The Vikings are 2-2 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is 3-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Northern Arizona averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Portland State gives up. Portland State has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Northern Arizona have averaged.

The Lumberjacks and Vikings match up Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McLaughlin is scoring 22.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Lumberjacks.

Jaylin Henderson is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Vikings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 79.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.