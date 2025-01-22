Portland State travels to Weber State for conference showdown

Portland State Vikings (4-10, 1-4 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (5-10, 2-3 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (4-10, 1-4 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (5-10, 2-3 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taylor Smith and Weber State host Rhema Ogele and Portland State in Big Sky play.

The Wildcats have gone 3-3 at home. Weber State ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Antoniette Emma-Nnopu averaging 3.6.

The Vikings are 1-4 in conference play. Portland State averages 17.3 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Weber State makes 41.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Portland State averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Weber State gives up.

The Wildcats and Vikings match up Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma-Nnopu is averaging 9.9 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats. Smith is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Laynee Torres-Kahapea is averaging six points for the Vikings. Alaya Fitzgerald is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Vikings: 2-8, averaging 54.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

