Portland State takes on Sacramento State, seeks to stop 4-game skid

Sacramento State Hornets (7-6) at Portland State Vikings (3-6) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland State comes…

Sacramento State Hornets (7-6) at Portland State Vikings (3-6)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State comes into the matchup with Sacramento State after losing four games in a row.

The Vikings are 2-3 on their home court. Portland State is fifth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.9 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Hornets have gone 1-3 away from home. Sacramento State is eighth in the Big Sky with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Lina Falk averaging 3.5.

Portland State scores 53.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 59.4 Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

The Vikings and Hornets meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhema Ogele is scoring 10.2 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Vikings.

Jaydia Martin is scoring 13.8 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Hornets.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.