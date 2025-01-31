Portland State takes on Montana State following Myers’ 28-point performance

Portland State Vikings (13-8, 5-3 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (9-13, 4-5 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (13-8, 5-3 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (9-13, 4-5 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits Montana State after Qiant Myers scored 28 points in Portland State’s 92-78 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bobcats have gone 7-2 at home. Montana State ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Walker averaging 4.0.

The Vikings have gone 5-3 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State has a 4-5 record against teams above .500.

Montana State scores 71.7 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 70.9 Portland State gives up. Portland State scores 8.8 more points per game (78.7) than Montana State gives up to opponents (69.9).

The Bobcats and Vikings face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabe Mullins is averaging 7.2 points for the Bobcats. Walker is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Tre-Vaughn Minott is averaging 7.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Vikings. Jaylin Henderson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.