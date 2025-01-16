Portland State hosts Northern Colorado on 3-game home skid

Northern Colorado Bears (8-7, 1-3 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (3-9, 0-3 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (8-7, 1-3 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (3-9, 0-3 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State looks to end its three-game home slide with a victory against Northern Colorado.

The Vikings have gone 2-4 at home. Portland State has a 1-6 record against teams above .500.

The Bears are 1-3 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado ranks third in the Big Sky giving up 58.1 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

Portland State scores 55.3 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 58.1 Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado averages 68.1 points per game, 3.1 more than the 65.0 Portland State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alaya Fitzgerald is averaging 11.6 points for the Vikings.

Tatum West is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 3-7, averaging 55.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 13.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.