Portland State hosts Montana after Waddington’s 21-point game

Montana Grizzlies (7-12, 3-5 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-12, 1-6 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits Portland State after Avery Waddington scored 21 points in Montana’s 67-66 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Vikings are 3-5 on their home court. Portland State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Grizzlies are 3-5 against conference opponents. Montana ranks eighth in the Big Sky scoring 27.9 points per game in the paint led by Mack Konig averaging 6.0.

Portland State’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Montana allows. Montana averages 65.4 points per game, 0.6 more than the 64.8 Portland State gives up.

The Vikings and Grizzlies meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alaya Fitzgerald is scoring 11.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Vikings. Rhema Ogele is averaging 8.3 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the last 10 games.

Dani Bartsch is shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 7.8 points and 6.3 rebounds. Waddington is averaging 9.2 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 1-9, averaging 51.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.