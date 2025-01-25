Portland State hosts Darling and Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (8-9, 3-3 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (12-7, 4-2 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (8-9, 3-3 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (12-7, 4-2 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -1; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits Portland State after Dylan Darling scored 25 points in Idaho State’s 75-71 loss to the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vikings are 7-1 in home games. Portland State is second in the Big Sky with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Tre-Vaughn Minott averaging 2.5.

The Bengals are 3-3 in conference games. Idaho State is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Portland State scores 78.9 points, 11.1 more per game than the 67.8 Idaho State gives up. Idaho State has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

The Vikings and Bengals square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Qiant Myers is averaging 8.8 points and 6.8 assists for the Vikings. Jaylin Henderson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Darling is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, while averaging 16.5 points, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals. Jake O’Neil is averaging 15.3 points and 12.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 37.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

