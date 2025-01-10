Portland State faces Idaho on 3-game road slide

Portland State Vikings (3-8, 0-2 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (10-4, 2-1 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Portland State Vikings (3-8, 0-2 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (10-4, 2-1 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State will look to stop its three-game road skid when the Vikings face Idaho.

The Vandals are 5-1 on their home court. Idaho leads the Big Sky in rebounding, averaging 38.4 boards. Jennifer Aadland paces the Vandals with 10.8 rebounds.

The Vikings are 0-2 in Big Sky play. Portland State averages 18.3 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Idaho is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 40.4% Portland State allows to opponents. Portland State averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Idaho allows.

The Vandals and Vikings match up Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hope Hassmann is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 13.2 points and 3.1 assists.

Alaya Fitzgerald is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Vikings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Vikings: 3-7, averaging 55.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

