Portland State faces Idaho, looks to stop 6-game skid

Portland State Vikings (3-8, 0-2 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (10-4, 2-1 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State is looking to stop its six-game skid with a victory against Idaho.

The Vandals are 5-1 on their home court. Idaho has a 10-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Vikings are 0-2 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State allows 65.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.3 points per game.

Idaho scores 67.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 65.5 Portland State gives up. Portland State has shot at a 38.1% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 33.7% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

The Vandals and Vikings square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hope Hassmann is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 13.2 points and 3.1 assists.

Rhema Ogele is averaging 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Vikings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Vikings: 3-7, averaging 55.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

