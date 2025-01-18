Portland State defeats Northern Arizona 80-69

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Qiant Myers scored 14 points as Portland State beat Northern Arizona 80-69 on Saturday night. Myers…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Qiant Myers scored 14 points as Portland State beat Northern Arizona 80-69 on Saturday night.

Myers added five rebounds and 11 assists for the Vikings (11-7, 3-2 Big Sky Conference). Cole Farrell shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Isaiah Johnson had 12 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Lumberjacks (11-8, 2-4) were led in scoring by Diego Campisano, who finished with 18 points. Northern Arizona also got 14 points, 19 rebounds and five assists from Carson Towt. Monty Bowser also put up 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

