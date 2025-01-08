Portland puts road win streak on the line against Pepperdine

Portland Pilots (15-2, 4-2 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (6-8, 1-4 WCC) Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland…

Portland Pilots (15-2, 4-2 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (6-8, 1-4 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hits the road against Pepperdine aiming to prolong its five-game road winning streak.

The Waves are 4-1 in home games. Pepperdine averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Pilots are 4-2 against conference opponents. Portland leads the WCC scoring 79.6 points per game while shooting 46.4%.

Pepperdine is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Portland allows to opponents. Portland averages 13.0 more points per game (79.6) than Pepperdine gives up (66.6).

The Waves and Pilots square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Brubaker is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Waves.

Emme Shearer is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Pilots.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Pilots: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

