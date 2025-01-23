Portland hosts San Diego following Duckett’s 31-point showing

San Diego Toreros (4-16, 1-6 WCC) at Portland Pilots (6-14, 1-6 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

San Diego Toreros (4-16, 1-6 WCC) at Portland Pilots (6-14, 1-6 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -2.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits Portland after Tony Duckett scored 31 points in San Diego’s 77-70 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Pilots are 5-5 on their home court. Portland is seventh in the WCC with 14.7 assists per game led by Vukasin Masic averaging 3.0.

The Toreros are 1-6 in conference play. San Diego gives up 75.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.9 points per game.

Portland averages 71.2 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 75.6 San Diego gives up. San Diego averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.6 per game Portland gives up.

The Pilots and Toreros square off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.Rapp is shooting 39.5% and averaging 13.7 points for the Pilots. Max Mackinnon is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kjay Bradley Jr. is shooting 44.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Toreros. Bendji Pierre is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Toreros: 1-9, averaging 66.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

