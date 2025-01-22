Portland hosts San Diego after Duckett’s 31-point game

San Diego Toreros (4-16, 1-6 WCC) at Portland Pilots (6-14, 1-6 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (4-16, 1-6 WCC) at Portland Pilots (6-14, 1-6 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits Portland after Tony Duckett scored 31 points in San Diego’s 77-70 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Pilots have gone 5-5 in home games. Portland gives up 80.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.9 points per game.

The Toreros are 1-6 against WCC opponents. San Diego is 1-12 against opponents over .500.

Portland is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 44.2% San Diego allows to opponents. San Diego averages 66.7 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 80.1 Portland allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.Rapp is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Pilots. Mikah Ballew is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kjay Bradley Jr. is averaging 14.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Toreros. Santiago Trouet is averaging 11.0 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Toreros: 1-9, averaging 66.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.