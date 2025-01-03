Portland and Saint Mary’s (CA) meet for conference showdown

Saint Mary’s Gaels (12-3, 2-0 WCC) at Portland Pilots (5-11, 0-3 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (12-3, 2-0 WCC) at Portland Pilots (5-11, 0-3 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paulius Murauskas and Saint Mary’s (CA) take on A.Rapp and Portland in WCC play Saturday.

The Pilots have gone 4-4 at home. Portland is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Gaels are 2-0 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks eighth in college basketball with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Saxen averaging 4.5.

Portland averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 74.7 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 79.1 Portland allows.

The Pilots and Gaels meet Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rapp is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Pilots.

Mikey Lewis is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 9.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

