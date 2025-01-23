Porter’s 28 lead Middle Tennessee over Sam Houston 77-75

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jestin Porter’s 28 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Sam Houston 77-75 on Thursday night. Camryn Weston…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jestin Porter’s 28 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Sam Houston 77-75 on Thursday night.

Camryn Weston made two free throws with 2:04 remaining to give Middle Tennessee a 77-70 lead.

Porter shot 10 for 16, including 8 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Blue Raiders (14-5, 5-1 Conference USA). Essam Mostafa scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds. Weston had 11 points and shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

The Bearkats (8-12, 1-6) were led in scoring by Marcus Boykin, who finished with 22 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Lamar Wilkerson added 20 points and Cameron Huefner also recorded 14 points.

Mostafa scored 12 points in the first half and Middle Tennessee went into the break trailing 38-36. Porter scored 16 points in the second half.

Both teams play on Saturday. Middle Tennessee visits Louisiana Tech and Sam Houston hosts Western Kentucky.

