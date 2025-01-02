Porter, Winthrop Eagles to visit Gordan, South Carolina Upstate Spartans

Winthrop Eagles (6-7) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-10) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces…

Winthrop Eagles (6-7) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-10)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces South Carolina Upstate in Big South action Thursday.

The Spartans have gone 2-4 in home games. South Carolina Upstate has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles have gone 1-5 away from home. Winthrop is second in the Big South with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Marissa Gasaway averaging 7.1.

South Carolina Upstate is shooting 35.2% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 39.9% Winthrop allows to opponents. Winthrop has shot at a 38.8% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 40.6% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

The Spartans and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeni Levine is averaging 7.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Spartans.

Ciara Harris is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 52.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.