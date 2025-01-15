Porter, Winthrop Eagles to visit Alben, Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Winthrop Eagles (9-8, 3-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-11, 1-2 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6…

Winthrop Eagles (9-8, 3-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-11, 1-2 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Catherine Alben and Charleston Southern host Amourie Porter and Winthrop in Big South play.

The Buccaneers are 2-4 in home games. Charleston Southern has a 2-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 3-1 against Big South opponents. Winthrop is third in the Big South with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Marissa Gasaway averaging 4.1.

Charleston Southern’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 63.4 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 73.9 Charleston Southern allows.

The Buccaneers and Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alben is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 14.5 points.

Porter is shooting 53.3% and averaging 13.4 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 56.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 59.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.