Porter scores 14 as Liberty knocks off New Mexico State 68-60

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Colin Porter’s 14 points helped Liberty defeat New Mexico State 68-60 on Saturday night. Porter shot…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Colin Porter’s 14 points helped Liberty defeat New Mexico State 68-60 on Saturday night.

Porter shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Flames (15-4, 3-3 Conference USA). Taelon Peter, Zach Cleveland and Owen Aquino added 11 points apiece.

Christian Cook led the Aggies (11-7, 4-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Peter Filipovity added 12 points and 12 rebounds for New Mexico State. Zawdie Jackson finished with 12 points and two steals. The Aggies broke a seven-game winning streak with the loss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.