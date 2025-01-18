Porter leads Middle Tennessee against Western Kentucky after 29-point performance

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-6, 2-2 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-5, 3-1 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-6, 2-2 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-5, 3-1 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -4.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts Western Kentucky after Jestin Porter scored 29 points in Middle Tennessee’s 81-64 victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Blue Raiders have gone 7-1 at home. Middle Tennessee is fifth in the CUSA scoring 78.5 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Hilltoppers are 2-2 in conference play. Western Kentucky is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Middle Tennessee averages 78.5 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 75.7 Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky scores 7.5 more points per game (78.6) than Middle Tennessee allows to opponents (71.1).

The Blue Raiders and Hilltoppers face off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is shooting 41.4% and averaging 15.6 points for the Blue Raiders.

Tyrone Marshall is averaging 9.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hilltoppers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.