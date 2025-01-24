Porter leads Middle Tennessee against Louisiana Tech after 28-point game

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (14-5, 5-1 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (14-6, 3-4 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (14-5, 5-1 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (14-6, 3-4 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee takes on Louisiana Tech after Jestin Porter scored 28 points in Middle Tennessee’s 77-75 victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-1 at home. Louisiana Tech is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Raiders are 5-1 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is third in the CUSA with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 9.3.

Louisiana Tech averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Blue Raiders match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaree Abram is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.4 points and 1.7 steals. Daniel Batcho is shooting 73.3% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games.

Camryn Weston is averaging 11.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Blue Raiders. Porter is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

