Porter leads Bowling Green against Buffalo after 22-point outing

Buffalo Bulls (12-1, 1-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (7-6, 1-1 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Buffalo Bulls (12-1, 1-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (7-6, 1-1 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Buffalo after Erika Porter scored 22 points in Bowling Green’s 90-76 victory against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Falcons have gone 5-0 in home games. Bowling Green is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulls are 1-1 against MAC opponents. Buffalo averages 17.1 assists per game to lead the MAC, paced by Lani Cornfield with 5.3.

Bowling Green’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Buffalo allows. Buffalo has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Bowling Green have averaged.

The Falcons and Bulls match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amy Velasco is averaging 17.1 points and 4.7 assists for the Falcons.

Terah Harness is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 10.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bulls: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.