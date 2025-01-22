Porter, Appalachian State Mountaineers square off against the Old Dominion Monarchs

Old Dominion Monarchs (13-6, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-8, 5-2 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30…

Old Dominion Monarchs (13-6, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-8, 5-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State plays Old Dominion in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Mountaineers are 5-2 on their home court. Appalachian State leads the Sun Belt with 16.6 assists per game led by Zada Porter averaging 3.4.

The Monarchs are 5-2 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Appalachian State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 4.2 per game Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion has shot at a 37.0% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 38.9% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is averaging 10.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mountaineers. Mara Neira is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Simaru Fields is shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 9.6 points. En’Dya Buford is averaging 12 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.