Porter and the Winthrop Eagles take on conference foe Charleston Southern

Winthrop Eagles (9-8, 3-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-11, 1-2 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6…

Winthrop Eagles (9-8, 3-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-11, 1-2 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Catherine Alben and Charleston Southern host Amourie Porter and Winthrop in Big South action Wednesday.

The Buccaneers are 2-4 in home games. Charleston Southern is seventh in the Big South scoring 55.1 points while shooting 34.4% from the field.

The Eagles are 3-1 against Big South opponents. Winthrop ranks third in the Big South with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Marissa Gasaway averaging 4.1.

Charleston Southern’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 63.4 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 73.9 Charleston Southern allows.

The Buccaneers and Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alben is shooting 38.8% and averaging 14.5 points for the Buccaneers.

Porter is shooting 53.3% and averaging 13.4 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 56.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 59.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.