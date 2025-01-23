Porter and the Appalachian State Mountaineers host conference foe Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (13-6, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-8, 5-2 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30…

Old Dominion Monarchs (13-6, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-8, 5-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: En’Dya Buford and Old Dominion visit Zada Porter and Appalachian State on Thursday.

The Mountaineers are 5-2 in home games. Appalachian State is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 69.0 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Monarchs have gone 5-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is second in the Sun Belt with 13.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Simone Cunningham averaging 4.2.

Appalachian State makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Old Dominion has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Old Dominion averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Appalachian State allows.

The Mountaineers and Monarchs square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is shooting 49.6% and averaging 10.6 points for the Mountaineers. Mara Neira is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Buford is averaging 12.3 points, six rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.6 steals for the Monarchs. Kelsey Thompson is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.