Porter and Appalachian State host Southern Miss

Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (5-8, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits Southern Miss after Zada Porter scored 23 points in Appalachian State’s 82-67 win against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 in home games. Southern Miss is the top team in the Sun Belt with 15.8 assists per game led by Bre Sutton averaging 3.5.

The Mountaineers are 2-0 in conference matchups. Appalachian State ranks second in the Sun Belt with 15.4 assists per game led by Porter averaging 3.3.

Southern Miss’ average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

The Eagles and Mountaineers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melyia Grayson is scoring 13.8 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Eagles.

Emily Carver is shooting 44.8% and averaging 10.6 points for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

