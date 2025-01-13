Poplar leads Villanova against Xavier after 22-point game

Villanova Wildcats (11-6, 4-2 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (10-7, 2-4 Big East) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Villanova Wildcats (11-6, 4-2 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (10-7, 2-4 Big East)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova faces Xavier after Wooga Poplar scored 22 points in Villanova’s 80-68 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Musketeers are 8-2 in home games. Xavier is fourth in the Big East scoring 78.9 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are 4-2 in Big East play. Villanova is ninth in the Big East with 13.9 assists per game led by Jhamir Brickus averaging 5.6.

Xavier’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Villanova gives up. Villanova averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Xavier allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Conwell is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 16.1 points.

Eric Dixon is shooting 47.0% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 25.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.