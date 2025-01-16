Pope’s 20 lead Texas State past Georgia State 94-80

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Tylan Pope’s 20 points helped Texas State defeat Georgia State 94-80 on Wednesday. Pope added…

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Tylan Pope’s 20 points helped Texas State defeat Georgia State 94-80 on Wednesday.

Pope added 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Bobcats (10-8, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Coleton Benson scored 18 points, going 6 of 14 (5 for 12 from 3-point range). Tyler Morgan had 13 points and shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Panthers (7-11, 3-3) were led by Cesare Edwards, who posted 27 points and four blocks. Toneari Lane added 25 points and four assists for Georgia State. Malachi Brown also recorded 10 points and four assists.

Both teams next play Saturday. Texas State hosts Southern Miss and Georgia Stateplays Arkansas State on the road.

