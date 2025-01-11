Pope leads Texas State against Southern Miss after 27-point outing

Texas State Bobcats (9-7, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-9, 2-2 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3…

Texas State Bobcats (9-7, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-9, 2-2 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State faces Southern Miss after Tylan Pope scored 27 points in Texas State’s 74-73 victory over the Troy Trojans.

The Golden Eagles are 7-1 in home games. Southern Miss is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Bobcats are 2-2 in conference games. Texas State scores 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Southern Miss is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denijay Harris is scoring 16.5 points per game with 10.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Golden Eagles.

Tyler Morgan is averaging 14.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

