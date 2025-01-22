Pope leads Texas State against Louisiana after 28-point showing

Texas State Bobcats (11-8, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-13, 4-3 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 4 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (11-8, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-13, 4-3 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State faces Louisiana after Tylan Pope scored 28 points in Texas State’s 85-82 overtime win against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 4-7 at home. Louisiana has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 4-3 in conference play. Texas State is fourth in the Sun Belt with 14.4 assists per game led by Kaden Gumbs averaging 4.6.

Louisiana is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Bobcats square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is scoring 12.6 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Gumbs is averaging 12.1 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Pope is averaging 17.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.