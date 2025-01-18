Pope and Texas State host Southern Miss

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-10, 3-3 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (10-8, 3-3 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday,…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-10, 3-3 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (10-8, 3-3 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -9; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State takes on Southern Miss after Tylan Pope scored 20 points in Texas State’s 94-80 victory against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Bobcats are 6-1 in home games. Texas State scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 3-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss is fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Deantoni Gordon averaging 7.0.

Texas State averages 77.2 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 76.5 Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 73.3 points per game, 2.2 more than the 71.1 Texas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Gumbs is averaging 12.1 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats.

Neftali Alvarez is averaging 10.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

