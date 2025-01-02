Poock leads Murray State against Southern Illinois after 25-point performance

Murray State Racers (7-3, 1-0 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (2-8, 0-1 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Murray State Racers (7-3, 1-0 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (2-8, 0-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits Southern Illinois after Halli Poock scored 25 points in Murray State’s 91-80 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Salukis have gone 1-3 in home games. Southern Illinois allows 70.4 points and has been outscored by 12.0 points per game.

The Racers are 1-0 in MVC play. Murray State ranks fourth in the MVC shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

Southern Illinois averages 58.4 points per game, 16.7 fewer points than the 75.1 Murray State gives up. Murray State has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Southern Illinois have averaged.

The Salukis and Racers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isabella Palmqvist averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.

Poock is averaging 18.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Racers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

