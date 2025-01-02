Poindexter and Illinois State host Murray State

Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 0-2 MVC) at Murray State Racers (7-6, 1-1 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 0-2 MVC) at Murray State Racers (7-6, 1-1 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State visits Murray State after Malachi Poindexter scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 73-67 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Racers have gone 4-1 in home games. Murray State is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Redbirds are 0-2 against conference opponents. Illinois State ranks second in the MVC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Dalton Banks averaging 4.4.

Murray State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.7 per game Illinois State gives up. Illinois State has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

The Racers and Redbirds match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Racers.

Chase Walker is averaging 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Redbirds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

