Plata and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash visit conference foe Wagner

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-14, 4-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (5-13, 2-4 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Julia Fabozzi and Wagner host Ineivi Plata and Saint Francis (PA) in NEC action.

The Seahawks have gone 3-4 at home. Wagner ranks fifth in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Red Flash have gone 4-3 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) averages 18.0 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Wagner averages 59.3 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 67.6 Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA)’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Wagner has given up to its opponents (42.7%).

The Seahawks and Red Flash match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fabozzi is averaging 15.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Seahawks. Taleah Washington is averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Plata is averaging 4.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Red Flash. Natalie Johnson is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 55.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

