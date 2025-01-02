Planutis, Mercyhurst Lakers square off against the Stonehill Skyhawks

Stonehill Skyhawks (8-7) at Mercyhurst Lakers (6-9) Erie, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits Mercyhurst in NEC…

Stonehill Skyhawks (8-7) at Mercyhurst Lakers (6-9)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits Mercyhurst in NEC action Friday.

The Lakers have gone 4-1 at home. Mercyhurst allows 68.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Skyhawks have gone 1-6 away from home. Stonehill is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

Mercyhurst is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill’s 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Mercyhurst has allowed to its opponents (47.0%).

The Lakers and Skyhawks face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Planutis is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Lakers.

Josh Morgan is averaging 13.8 points for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

