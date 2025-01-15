Pittsburgh visits No. 21 NC State after Johnson’s 22-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (9-9, 1-4 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (12-4, 4-1 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pittsburgh Panthers (9-9, 1-4 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (12-4, 4-1 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on No. 21 NC State after Mikayla Johnson scored 22 points in Pittsburgh’s 72-59 victory against the SMU Mustangs.

The Wolfpack are 9-0 on their home court. NC State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 1-4 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh has a 5-9 record against opponents above .500.

NC State makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Pittsburgh has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Pittsburgh averages 63.2 points per game, 1.4 more than the 61.8 NC State gives up to opponents.

The Wolfpack and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziaha James is shooting 44.3% and averaging 16.7 points for the Wolfpack.

Brooklynn Miles is averaging 4.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.