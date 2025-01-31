Pittsburgh takes on Wake Forest for conference matchup

Pittsburgh Panthers (14-6, 5-4 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-6, 7-3 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Pittsburgh Panthers (14-6, 5-4 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-6, 7-3 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaland Lowe and Pittsburgh visit Hunter Sallis and Wake Forest on Saturday.

The Demon Deacons are 10-1 in home games. Wake Forest scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Panthers are 5-4 in conference play. Pittsburgh is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wake Forest’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh averages 14.0 more points per game (79.9) than Wake Forest gives up (65.9).

The Demon Deacons and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 10.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Demon Deacons. Sallis is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

Lowe is averaging 17.6 points, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Panthers. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

