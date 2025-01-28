Pittsburgh hosts North Carolina after Lowe’s 22-point outing

North Carolina Tar Heels (13-8, 6-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (13-6, 4-4 ACC) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

North Carolina Tar Heels (13-8, 6-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (13-6, 4-4 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts North Carolina after Jaland Lowe scored 22 points in Pittsburgh’s 77-73 victory against the Syracuse Orange.

The Panthers are 9-2 on their home court. Pittsburgh ranks ninth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Tar Heels are 6-3 in ACC play. North Carolina is the top team in the ACC with 38.8 points per game in the paint led by Ian Jackson averaging 6.5.

Pittsburgh makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). North Carolina averages 11.6 more points per game (82.5) than Pittsburgh gives up (70.9).

The Panthers and Tar Heels square off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe is averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Panthers. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

RJ Davis is averaging 17.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Tar Heels. Jackson is averaging 19.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

