Pittman and Tulane host East Carolina

Tulane Green Wave (10-5, 3-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (8-7, 0-3 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits East Carolina after Sherese Pittman scored 20 points in Tulane’s 65-62 win over the North Texas Eagles.

The Pirates are 6-1 on their home court. East Carolina is fourth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 36.2 rebounds. Amiya Joyner paces the Pirates with 8.9 boards.

The Green Wave are 3-1 in conference play. Tulane is sixth in the AAC allowing 63.9 points while holding opponents to 36.6% shooting.

East Carolina is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 36.6% Tulane allows to opponents. Tulane averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game East Carolina gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyner is shooting 50.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Pirates.

Pittman is averaging 13.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Green Wave.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 61.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Green Wave: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

