Pissis scores 30, New Hampshire downs Binghamton 79-72

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Sami Pissis scored 30 points as New Hampshire beat Binghamton 79-72 on Saturday. Pissis also contributed…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Sami Pissis scored 30 points as New Hampshire beat Binghamton 79-72 on Saturday.

Pissis also contributed five assists for the Wildcats (3-15, 1-2 America East Conference). Anthony McComb III shot 4 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Antoni Siewruk had nine points and went 3 of 4 from the field. The Wildcats stopped a nine-game slide with the victory.

Tymu Chenery led the Bearcats (9-9, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, six assists and two blocks. Gavin Walsh added 17 points and 14 rebounds for Binghamton. Nehemiah Benson finished with 14 points.

These two teams both play Thursday. New Hampshire visits UMBC and Binghamton visits Vermont.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.