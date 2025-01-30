Pissis leads New Hampshire against Maine after 33-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-18, 2-5 America East) at Maine Black Bears (13-8, 5-1 America East) Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-18, 2-5 America East) at Maine Black Bears (13-8, 5-1 America East)

Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -13.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire plays Maine after Sami Pissis scored 33 points in New Hampshire’s 97-80 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Black Bears have gone 5-1 at home. Maine has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats have gone 2-5 against America East opponents. New Hampshire is sixth in the America East with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Giancarlo Bastianoni averaging 5.7.

Maine’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 66.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 67.0 Maine allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kellen Tynes is averaging 12.9 points, five assists and 3.3 steals for the Black Bears. AJ Lopez is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Pissis is averaging 15.6 points for the Wildcats. Anthony McComb III is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 25.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.