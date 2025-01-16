Pinzon’s 22 help Bryant take down Albany 89-79

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Rafael Pinzon’s 22 points helped Bryant defeat Albany 89-79 on Thursday night. Pinzon had five assists…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Rafael Pinzon’s 22 points helped Bryant defeat Albany 89-79 on Thursday night.

Pinzon had five assists and three steals for the Bulldogs (9-9, 3-0 America East Conference). Earl Timberlake scored 21 points and added nine rebounds, eight assists, and four blocks. Connor Withers had 16 points and shot 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Kacper Klaczek led the Great Danes (9-10, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Byron Joshua added 17 points and two steals. Justin Neely finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Bryant hosts UMass-Lowell and Albany travels to play Binghamton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

