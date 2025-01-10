Pinedo scores 18, Saint Francis (PA) takes down Mercyhurst 73-59

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Valentino Pinedo had 18 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 73-59 win over Mercyhurst on Friday night.…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Valentino Pinedo had 18 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 73-59 win over Mercyhurst on Friday night.

Pinedo also contributed six rebounds for the Red Flash (6-11, 1-2 Northeast Conference). Jeremy Clayville added 17 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc with five assists. Riley Parker had 13 points and went 5 of 11 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Bernie Blunt led the Lakers (7-11, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Shemar Rathan-Mayes added 11 points and three steals for Mercyhurst. Jake Lemelman had 10 points.

