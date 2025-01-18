Pigge scores 17 and Harvard knocks off Brown 80-67

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Chandler Pigge scored 17 points as Harvard beat Brown 80-67 on Saturday. Pigge also had 11…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Chandler Pigge scored 17 points as Harvard beat Brown 80-67 on Saturday.

Pigge also had 11 rebounds for the Crimson (6-9, 1-1 Ivy League). Louis Lesmond shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Thomas Batties II had 13 points and shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 6 from the line.

Kino Lilly Jr. finished with 22 points and four assists for the Bears (8-7, 0-2). Brown also got 14 points and two blocks from AJ Lesburt Jr.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

