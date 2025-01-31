Pigge, Harvard Crimson to visit De La Rosa, Columbia Lions

Harvard Crimson (6-11, 1-3 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (11-6, 0-4 Ivy League) New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Harvard Crimson (6-11, 1-3 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (11-6, 0-4 Ivy League)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa and Columbia host Chandler Pigge and Harvard in Ivy League action Friday.

The Lions are 8-2 in home games. Columbia averages 81.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Crimson are 1-3 in Ivy League play. Harvard has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

Columbia averages 81.2 points, 9.2 more per game than the 72.0 Harvard gives up. Harvard has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Columbia have averaged.

The Lions and Crimson square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De La Rosa is averaging 18 points and 1.7 steals for the Lions. Kenny Noland is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Evan Nelson is averaging 8.1 points for the Crimson. Pigge is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 81.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Crimson: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

