Pierre scores 22, Belmont defeats UIC 92-87

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jonathan Pierre had 22 points in Belmont’s 92-87 victory over UIC on Saturday night.

Pierre added eight rebounds for the Bruins (10-5, 2-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Carter Whitt scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Isaiah Walker shot 6 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

The Flames (10-5, 2-2) were led by Ahmad Henderson II, who recorded 18 points and four assists. Javon Jackson added 17 points and eight rebounds for UIC. Tyem Freeman also had 13 points. The loss broke the Flames’ five-game winning streak.

Whitt scored 12 points in the first half for Belmont, who led 46-43 at halftime. Pierre’s 17-point second half helped Belmont finish off the five-point victory.

Belmont plays Wednesday against Southern Illinois at home, and UIC visits Missouri State on Tuesday.

